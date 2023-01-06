BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bristol, Tennessee City Council met Friday morning for a work session to narrow a list of applicants for the city’s next city manager.

Bristol Director of Community Relations Jon Luttrell said 51 applicants from 25 states tossed their name in the ring for the position. With the help of a consultant from Strategic Government Resources (SGR), the council narrowed the list down to 12 semi-finalists.

According to Luttrell, the semi-finalists will be sent a written questionnaire and will participate in a short, recorded video interview in which they will be presented with a relevant job scenario. The city council will then review those materials.

On Jan. 23, the council will meet again to determine the finalists for the city manager role. Luttrell said an exact number of finalists has not been specified.

The finalists will then participate in in-person interviews, which Luttrell said will most likely occur in early or mid-February.

News Channel 11 has reached out to SGR for a list of the 12 semi-finalists.