11th annual Doggie Swim to make a splash starting Sept. 7

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Pups around the Tri-Cities region can end their summer with a splash at the 11th annual Doggie Swim starting Sept. 7.

On Sept. 7-10 from 5-7:30 p.m. and Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., the Bristol, Tennessee Department of Parks and Recreation will host the swim time for our furry friends at the Haynesfield Pool.

Admission is $3 per dog, with a limit of two dogs per person.

Participants must be up-to-date on their vaccinations and wear a current rabies tag and owner identification tag.

Unneutered male dogs, female dogs in heat and puppies under 6 months of age are not allowed.

Each dog must be accompanied by someone 16 years or older.

