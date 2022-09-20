JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Construction work on the dual bridges that carry U.S. Highway 11E over Boone Lake near Winged Deer Park is set to enter “phase two.”

According to TDOT, “phase one” of the project is expected to be complete by the beginning of next week. “Phase two” will begin immediately, which will involve completing all structural concrete repairs and bearing replacements of both bridges.

TDOT says travelers should use caution in the area as traffic will be shifted to outside lanes within the next two weeks.

The project is expected to be complete by Oct. 26.