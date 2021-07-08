$115K worth of meth, heroin, ecstasy seized during Hawkins County traffic stop

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office)

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A traffic stop by Hawkins County investigators led to the discovery of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and ecstasy.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office says it received information Wednesday that a vehicle with Georgia registration would be delivering a large amount of illegal drugs to Timberline Drive in Rogersville.

The sheriff’s office narcotics unit spotted the vehicle and pulled it over around 8 p.m.

During a search of the vehicle, investigators found illegal drugs under the hood in the engine compartment, in a purse inside the vehicle, and in a suitcase and pants located in the trunk. According to the sheriff’s office, they seized 1131 grams of a crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine, 52 grams of a grey rock-like substance believed to be “Grey Death” fentanyl, 39 grams of pink rock-like substance believed to be “Pink” heroin, 720 dosage unit of multi-color pills believed to be Ecstasy, and 3 grams of brown rock-like substance believed to be “brown” Heroin.

The sheriff’s office says the meth, heroin, and ecstasy had an estimated street value of $115,300.

(Photo: Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators also found a loaded 9mm pistol.

The sheriff’s office says three people, all convicted felons, were arrested:

Matthew Cubbage aka T.J.:

  • Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to deliver, Possession of Schedule I (Heroin) with intent to deliver, Possession of Schedule I (ecstasy) with intent to deliver, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Misty Rowlls:

  • Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to deliver, Possession of Schedule I (Heroin) with intent to deliver, Possession of Schedule I (ecstasy) with intent to deliver, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Timothy Burke aka Tim

  • Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to deliver, Possession of Schedule 1 (Heroin) with intent to deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule I (ecstasy) with intent to deliver, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Driving While in Possession of Methamphetamine

According to the sheriff’s office, Burke is also wanted in Florida and Cubbage is wanted in Ohio.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss