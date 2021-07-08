$115K worth of meth, heroin, ecstasy seized during Hawkins County traffic stop

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A traffic stop by Hawkins County investigators led to the discovery of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and ecstasy.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office says it received information Wednesday that a vehicle with Georgia registration would be delivering a large amount of illegal drugs to Timberline Drive in Rogersville.

The sheriff’s office narcotics unit spotted the vehicle and pulled it over around 8 p.m.

During a search of the vehicle, investigators found illegal drugs under the hood in the engine compartment, in a purse inside the vehicle, and in a suitcase and pants located in the trunk. According to the sheriff’s office, they seized 1131 grams of a crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine, 52 grams of a grey rock-like substance believed to be “Grey Death” fentanyl, 39 grams of pink rock-like substance believed to be “Pink” heroin, 720 dosage unit of multi-color pills believed to be Ecstasy, and 3 grams of brown rock-like substance believed to be “brown” Heroin.

The sheriff’s office says the meth, heroin, and ecstasy had an estimated street value of $115,300.

(Photo: Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators also found a loaded 9mm pistol.

The sheriff’s office says three people, all convicted felons, were arrested:

Matthew Cubbage aka T.J.:

Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to deliver, Possession of Schedule I (Heroin) with intent to deliver, Possession of Schedule I (ecstasy) with intent to deliver, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Misty Rowlls:

Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to deliver, Possession of Schedule I (Heroin) with intent to deliver, Possession of Schedule I (ecstasy) with intent to deliver, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Timothy Burke aka Tim

Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to deliver, Possession of Schedule 1 (Heroin) with intent to deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule I (ecstasy) with intent to deliver, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Driving While in Possession of Methamphetamine

According to the sheriff’s office, Burke is also wanted in Florida and Cubbage is wanted in Ohio.