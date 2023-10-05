LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – More than $100,000 dollars has been awarded to a Southwest Virginia airport in federal funding.

The Lee County Airport in Jonesville received $110,000 to install navigational aids (NAVAIDS) and a runway guidance system, according to U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine. A release from Kaine’s office states the NAVAIDS are used to help guide aircraft and the runway guidance system will help ensure safe takeoffs and landings.

The federal funding will also be put toward reconstructing airfield guidance signs and improving existing runway lighting, the release states.

The Lee County Airport received the funds through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to improve air travel, roads, broadband, water infrastructure and other areas. In total, the senators said more than $1.5 million was given to Virginia airports, with the bulk ($1.1 million) being awarded to the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport.