KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A mother duck was able to waddle home with all her ducklings Wednesday evening after a group of Kingsport firefighters was called out to a rescue mission.

A release from the Kingsport Fire Department (KFD) said its Engine 2 crew responded to Nall Street where they found a frantic mother duck peering down at her babies, which had all fallen into a drain.

Capt. Jerry Reed Engineer, James Cruthers, and firefighter Evan Luther were able to test the air inside, open the drain, crawl in and retrieve the 11 ducklings from underground.

The relieved mom and her 11 ducklings were seen waddling away after the rescue.