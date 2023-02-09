PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee (R) and company officials announced a $10 million business expansion for The Robinette Company in Sullivan County that is set to bring dozens of new jobs to the area.

According to a press release from the state’s Department of Economic and Community Development (ECD), the Bristol, Tennessee-based business will open a new 100,000-square-foot facility in Piney Flats. The investment required to bring the site online is roughly $10.3 million, the release said.

“Our strong business climate and skilled workforce make Tennessee the ideal location for businesses to thrive,” Gov. Lee said in a provided statement. “I thank The Robinette Company for its decision to invest in Sullivan County to ensure Tennesseans and our economy continue to thrive.”

The new location will be The Robinette Company’s fourth, and the company said it will require 70 production workers to operate. The processes on-site will revolve around “film-related products.”

According to the business’s website, The Robinette Company plays a role in creating packaging for a wide variety of consumer goods.