JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Thursday, students at Liberty Bell Middle School had the chance to hear from a very special guest speaker.

Sarah Collier is a 106-year-old woman to who students had sent birthday cards earlier this year. She went to Liberty Bell to share some of her experiences with the kids.

Collier asked the school for a chance to come and speak to the students after receiving the cards.

“Some of the schools were as large as three rooms, and some of them were four rooms. Just depends on how many people lived there as to how many teachers they had,” Collier said.

“I feel like she is very important to our school and people can learn a lot from her,” said 8th-grader Marin Adams.

Collier was raised in Norton, Virginia, and she was a substitute teacher at one point in her life.