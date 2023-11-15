BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A special visitor made his way to the Birthplace of Country Music Museum on Wednesday.

105-year-old Dr. Robert Miller is an avid country music fan. He became the oldest visitor to the museum in Bristol Wednesday.

“I enjoyed it,” Miller said. “I didn’t know what I would see, and I was pleased to see all of it. And it’s so nice. It’s been preserved now.”

At 105, Miller has the distinction of being a rare guest to the museum who was alive at the time of the 1927 Bristol Sessions. He completed a tour and recorded a song while at the museum.

“When I was in college, I sang in the top musical group – was a double octet,” Miller said. “Eight men, eight women. I was one of the two baritones.”

Miller, a retired Eastman Chemical Company employee from Kingsport, was presented with a lifetime membership to the 1927 Society, granting him entrance to the museum whenever he likes.