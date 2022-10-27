BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Another Food City shopper won big, according to a release from the Tennessee Lottery on Thursday.

The player bought a Powerball ticket from the grocery store located at 1201 Virginia Ave. Four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball matched, and the $1 Power Play number of two doubled the earnings, bringing the win to $100,000.

This marks the third lottery win at a Food City location in East Tennessee. Earlier in the week, lottery officials announced a $50,000 win in Gray as well as a $200,000 win in Cleveland.

Lottery officials announced that another play in Tennessee won $100,000 from a ticket purchased from an Exxon off Highway 51 in Covington.

Saturday night’s drawing currently stands at $800 million — the fifth largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history and the second largest that Powerball has seen.