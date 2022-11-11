BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Nearly $700,000 in federal funding will make its way to Southwest Virginia, with a sizeable portion going specifically to flood recovery in Buchanan County.

According to a release from the offices of United States Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, $682,479 in funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) will be divided between Carroll County and Buchanan County.

The United Way of Southwest Virginia will be the recipient of $100,000 for the Hurley-Whitewood Disaster Recovery Project. The release states the project aims to “assist 129 households with disaster relief and constructing or rehabilitating 50 homes.”

The other $582,479 will head to Carroll County for the Pipers Gap Fiber Project, which will install 8.2 miles of fiber to improve broadband access in the area.

“We are proud to announce these investments in Southwest Virginia,” both Senators stated in the release. “This funding will help rebuild homes that were devastated by flooding and bring critical infrastructure to rural communities by expanding access to high-speed internet.”