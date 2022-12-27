JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Almost 80% of Jonesborough’s 13,000 water customers were without service Tuesday afternoon and officials were unsure exactly when the system would have enough reserve water to begin restoring that service.

“Approximately 10,000,” Water Department Director Kevin Brobeck said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon, more than a day after most of those 10,000 customers began having their service cut.

Jonesborough’s main water tank on Persimmon Ridge registers 12 feet on Tuesday afternoon, It must reach at least 20 feet before the water department can begin restoring service to about 10,000 customers who’ve been without since Monday. (WJHL photo)

Crews have been working day and night to detect what Brobeck said is a large but unknown number of leaks in the 500 miles of town-owned line and on customers’ property. But he suspects some type of “whale” — a massive leak that is likely the biggest factor keeping customers in the dry.

“In the amount of water that we’re losing in the transmission of it from the water plant to our tanks, that’s the reason we can’t get our tanks to properly fill up,” Brobeck said. He added that crews have detected and repaired more than a dozen smaller leaks already, which has reversed the depletion of water at the town’s main tank on Persimmon Ridge.

That tank, which has a capacity of 60 feet of depth and typically sits between 40 and 50, reached a critically low point of just over 6 feet this weekend, prompting the water shutdowns to customers.

One customer without service Tuesday morning was Lee Mckinney, who trundled toward his parents’ house on Rock House Road clutching a hodgepodge of plastic water jugs as a Jonesborough Water Department pump station hummed in the background.

McKinney, who lives in Telford, lost town water service Monday afternoon — impacted by the widespread water outages that Jonesborough and Washington County began classifying as a local emergency late Monday afternoon.

“My kids were in the process of doing laundry and then the water shut off right after the kids got done,” Mckinney said. “Been out of water since then.”

Those outages came as an untold number of leaks, both on customer sides of water meters and along some of the town’s infrastructure itself, depleted the amount of water able to reach customers in numerous areas of the system.

Why the shutoffs?

As emergency services continued providing drinking water at certain locations around the county and even served farmers in need of water for their livestock, Brobeck and Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff explained what led to the shutoffs.

Jonesborough Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff, left, and Water Department Director Kevin Brobeck discuss the town’s water service issues Tuesday afternoon at Town Hall. (WJHL photo)

They said that as the Persimmon Ridge tank continued losing water over the weekend, the town had to implement an action plan according to Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) protocols. First, commercial users were cut off.

“We have to conserve water and pull services back from restaurants, manufacturing, any business that uses a lot of water,” Brobeck said. “Those are the first ones that are going to get cut off.”

Rosenoff said it was not an easy decision and town leaders delayed as long as possible, “but when we see our tank continues to decrease, that we have to go into.”

Monday morning, Brobeck contacted the county’s Emergency Management Agency, and service to residential customers began to be cut off.

“Early yesterday, we started in the northern part of our system and worked our way southwest around to the bottom,” Brobeck said.

That happened as the water level in the Persimmon Ridge tank had dropped from its norm of 40 to 50 feet down to around 6 feet, he said. By Tuesday afternoon, the losses had been reversed and water was slowly re-entering the tank, which had reached about 13 feet.

Brobeck said the “magic number” for beginning to restore water was 20 feet. He was asked if it would be hours, days or weeks before that occurred.

Even though he said the system can often add 15 feet a night by adjusting pump stations, that’s in normal times.

“I don’t have a clue at this moment as far as days or weeks or whatever, the time frame,” he said. “All l know is we’re working around the clock to resolve this issue, to get it fixed and get water back to everybody and get our system back up and running. That’s our main focus.”

Water giveaways, waiting and plenty of inconvenience

Rosenoff said the town, in collaboration with Washington County and emergency crews, will continue providing drinking water availability and livestock water service. He said they’ll also try to continue offering mobile bathrooms that were set up outside Grandview and Lamar elementary schools.

“We’ll continue to advise periodically,” Rosenoff said. “It’s hard to give an hourly update when you’re chasing how many leaks and how many have been fixed and trying to give the general public updates as fast as we can.”

For Mckinney the inconvenience is fairly significant, enough so that despite having drinking water already, he drove to his parents’.

“I’m getting water from them from the well water so we can use the bathroom and stuff like that,” he said. Along with his wife and two sons, an aunt lives with the family.

“We should be good on drinking water, I hope, but the toilet issue’s a problem when you got two women and two teenagers,” Mckinney said.

Still seeking answers

Near record cold temperatures and a sustained period in the single digits to low teens impacted every regional water provider, not just Jonesborough. How one system and its customers got hit harder is an open question, though Jonesborough Utility Manager Kevin Brobeck acknowledged Monday “with our aging infrastructure, it hit us a bit harder.”

Asked Tuesday whether there were aspects of Jonesborough’s infrastructure that might make it more prone to a higher number of outages, Rosenoff said the town has been studying all its infrastructure needs closely the last couple of years.

“There’s a lot of talk about the engineering going on to the future of our system, but the water distribution’s been fixing leaks,” he said. “I’ve been on the job about two-and-a-half years, they’ve been chasing leaks periodically throughout the year.”

He and Brobeck both said the bitter cold and wind chill factor created what Brobeck called “the perfect storm” — even if that storm hasn’t impacted fellow utilities’ customers like it has Jonesborough’s.

As crews continue working and the search for the largest leak continues, Brobeck said once the Persimmon Ridge tank reaches 20 feet “we’re going to start moving towards opening up valves and opening up areas we have got cut off.”

He said that will occur in the reverse order of the shutdowns. As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lee Mckinney and his family continued waiting for their turn.