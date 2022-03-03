JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — News Channel 11 raised more than $10,000 for Niswonger Children’s Hospital on the first day of the Niswonger Radiothon.

News Channel 11 team members helped raised money by calling people in the community during the radiothon Thursday.

The station is also challenging a generous donor to match the $10,000 dollars raised. If that is you, call General Manager Paula Jackson.

Our team is working the phone lines tonight raising funds for the @NiswongerCHosp “Hope Rising” capital campaign to raise $30million to expand medical services for the kiddos of our region! Contact 9373084621 to pledge a donation today!@WJHL11 @ABCTriCities @BalladHealth pic.twitter.com/eyy8YjzvI5 — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) March 3, 2022

You can donate by calling 855-611-KIDS (5437), by texting “KITE” to 243725, or visiting NiswongerChildrensRadiothon.com.

The radiothon will continue at 7 a.m. Friday.