$10,000 grant awarded to Greeneville City Schools for special education bus restraints

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greeneville City Schools Transportation Department has been awarded $10,000 through the Tennessee Department of Education School Bus Seat Restraint Grant Program.
According to a release from GCS, this award will allow the school system to install their new 2021 special education school bus with more safety features, including “three-point lap-shoulder seat restraints and four integrated child restraint system seats.”
The release says the grant program first became available in August 2018 and was open to all schools and charters in Tennessee.
GCS was awarded the grant during the first year offered after immediately applying.
This is the third consecutive year that GCS has been awarded the grant, allowing the district to equip three buses with seat restraints to “reduce behavior issues and injuries.”
“I am excited to know that for the third consecutive year we will be able to purchase seat belts to make our buses safer for our students. I am also thankful the state of Tennessee provides a grant opportunity to provide the funds for this purchase without additional costs to our school district or the Town of Greeneville.”Greeneville City Schools Transportation Supervisor Kristen Rollins