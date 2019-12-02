1,000 additional state championship tickets coming to EHS after first 500 sell out

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Elizabethton High School Cyclones are playing for the 4A Tennessee State Champion title, and if ticket sales are any indicator, the entire fan squad will be there.

According to a post from Cyclone Touchdown Club, the first 500 tickets sold out within a few hours Monday.

The post says an additional 1,000 tickets will be on sale at the school on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Tickets are available online, but if they are purchased at the school, half of the proceeds benefit Elizabethton High School.

The Cyclones will play Springfield High School for the title on December 7 at 3:00 p.m.

The Blue Cross Bowl game will be held at Tucker Stadium in Cookeville.