MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – One lucky player won Tennessee Lottery’s Cash 4 Life top prize on Tuesday, and officials are still waiting for them to claim their $1,000 every day for the rest of their life.

According to a release from the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation, a winning ticket for Cash 4 Life was sold at Kenny’s Market and Deli on Copper Ridge Road in Morristown.

The winning ticket reportedly matched all five numbers drawn Tuesday night as well as a Cash Ball that entitled the winner to $1,000 every day.

Until a winner comes forward and claims the prize, lottery officials said no further information will be released.