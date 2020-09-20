100-year-old Boones Creek woman reveals her tips for longevity

BOONES CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) — M&Ms.

100-year-old Nancy Worley told News Channel 11 that her tips to longevity include her love for M&Ms, a hearty breakfast of three eggs and staying active. She continued playing golf into her late 80s.

Worley spent Sunday celebrating her 100th birthday surrounded by her daughters and grandchildren. She reflected a little, revealing that she was orphaned shortly after her birth when both her parents and older sister died from the Spanish influenza in 1920.







Despite this tragedy, Worley said she was adopted into a loving family and grew up loving her parents.

“I feel like I’ve been well blessed all my life, and this is just the end of it,” Worley said. “I hope everything goes well for our world; we just need God’s blessings in our world.”

From all of us at News Channel 11, happy birthday, Nancy!!