10-year population growth anemic in Northeast Tennessee, census shows

Washington County grows 8.1%, no other county more than 2%

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – What people expected is finally official: Northeast Tennessee experienced very little population growth over the past decade.

The official results will likely mean fewer state dollars flowing to the region as faster-growing areas, particularly in Middle Tennessee, benefit from the new data.

Northeast Tennessee grew much more slowly than the state as a whole and the nation, U.S. Census figures released Thursday show.

U.S. Census Bureau figures released Thursday show the seven-county Northeast Tennessee portion of News Channel 11’s viewing area added 10,822 people from 2010 to 2020. That signified a growth rate of just 2.2%, not even a quarter of Tennessee’s statewide growth rate of 8.9%.

The United States grew by 7.1% during the last decade to reach 331 million people.

The combined population of Sullivan, Washington, Greene, Hawkins, Carter, Johnson and Unicoi counties is now 510,269.

The lower rate of growth regionally will impact political redistricting for both federal and statewide offices.

And according to the Tennessee State Data Center at the University of Tennessee, each person added or subtracted from a community in Tennessee has a $153 annual impact on state-share revenue distribution. That estimate comes from

The lion’s share of that growth in Tennessee, which saw its population grow by 564,735, came around the Nashville metro area, followed by the Knoxville and Chattanooga metros.

Washington County’s 2010-2020 population growth far outpaced that of the other Northeast Tennessee counties.

The vast majority of Northeast Tennessee’s growth came in Washington County, which saw its population grow by 10,022, or 8.1%. Greene (1.9%) and Sullivan (0.9%) were the only other counties that saw increases.

Carter County lost the most people, dropping by 1,068 to 56,356. Unicoi County had the largest percentage drop, 2.1%, giving it 20 fewer people than Johnson County.

Johnson and Hawkins counties also lost population.

The region had grown at a rate closer to the state’s in the 2000-2010 period, when it gained 6.6% to the state’s 10.4%.

Most incorporated towns, cities grew

The region’s cities and towns generally experienced some growth.

Tusculum in Greene County grew by the largest percentage (23.8) to 3,298. Jonesborough grew 16 percent to 5,860.

Among the larger area cities, Kingsport grew by 15% to 55,442. The area’s largest city, Johnson City, added 12.5% to reach 71,046. Bristol grew by just 1.7 percent, to 27,147.

Erwin and Watauga were the area’s only two incorporated areas that lost population.