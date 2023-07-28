FLEMING-NEON, Ky. (WJHL) — Fleming-Neon city officials are in the process of applying for Federal Emergency Management (FEMA) money to help rebuild after floods last year.

A year ago, on July 28, floods swept through Fleming-Neon, destroying buildings, like their library, and businesses. About four houses were lost and luckily, there were no fatalities.

In Fleming-Neon, some businesses have reopened. Their elementary school welcomed students back into the building in January.

The public library remains closed a year after the floods.

“I mean it was just the worst I’d ever seen,” said city mayor, Rick Burke. “It came up quick and it went down quick, but it [did] so much damage during that time.”

Fleming-Neon Public Library remains closed, one year after floods (Photo: WJHL)

Burke became mayor in January.

“A lot of people say, ‘Look what you’re getting into.’ But, I’ve always [given] 110% in anything I do,” said Burke. “I stepped into it wide open and haven’t looked back.”

The city is working with Nesbitt Engineering to apply for FEMA funds, which they hope to put towards city improvement projects.

“We’re asking for several million dollars from FEMA to help Fleming-Neon recover, not only to build back the way it was, to pre-disaster condition, but also to make a more resilient solution going forward,” said Disaster Recovery Program Manager with Nesbitt Engineering, Jon Allen.

These projects include redeveloping the city’s drainage system.

“They used a lot of grinder pumps to get their flow into the system. We feel it would be more efficient to have a gravity-fed system in some of the areas,” said Allen. “Also the sewer plant, it’s got quite a bit of age on it, so we’re wanting to upgrade those processes and devices inside the sewer plant to make it more efficient and also more environmentally friendly.”

Sign showing flood water level. (Photo: WJHL). Building sits vacant in downtown Fleming-Neon. (Photo: WJHL).

A sign showing the water level that day and vacant buildings are a reminder of the damage the floods have done.

The community has put together an event to get together on Friday in their newly built park to remember the floods, a year later.