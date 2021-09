JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A car accident on Carroll Creek Road Friday morning engulfed a vehicle in flames and closed Sioux Drive and Wayland Drive as crews battled the blaze.

VIEWER VIDEO: Mike Friday, 7 a.m. on Sept. 3

According to officers with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on scene, one woman was transported to the hospital following the crash.

The extent of her injuries are unknown at this time.

