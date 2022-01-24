1 transported to hospital after crash in Coeburn, Va.

COEBURN, Va. (WJHL) – One person was transported to a local hospital after a crash in Coeburn Monday afternoon.

According to Captain Ryan Gardner of the Coeburn Police Department, the crash occurred around 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Front Street East and 2nd Street.

Gardner told News Channel 11 that a 2015 Nissan Altima and a 2002 box-style Chevrolet van were involved in the crash.

One person was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Gardner said a second person was treated at the scene by responders.

As of 5:40 p.m., the scene of the crash was cleared, and both vehicles had been towed, Gardner said.

According to Gardner, charges are pending following the crash.

The Coeburn Fire Department also responded to the scene of the crash.