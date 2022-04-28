WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – One person was injured after a car left the highway and hit a tree in Wise County.

According to a release from the Virginia State Police (VSP), the crash occurred on Thursday around 11:18 a.m. on Route 58. A Pontiac sedan reportedly left the road close to the 42-mile marker before it collided with the tree.

The injured person was transported to Norton Community Hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, according to VSP.

As of Thursday afternoon, the crash remains under investigation.