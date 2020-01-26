1 person dead after crash in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person is dead after a crash from Saturday.

The following release was provided by the Johnson City Police Department.

On 01/25/2020 at 4:34 pm., officers of the Johnson City Police Dept. responded to a traffic crash at the intersection of Bristol Hwy. and Green Valley Dr. Upon arrival, officers found that a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling northbound on Bristol Hwy. and went into the southbound lanes into the path of a 2005 Cadillac Escalade that was traveling south on Bristol Hwy. The Cadillac Escalade struck the Chevrolet Camaro in the passenger side. The Cadillac Escalade was driven by Johnny Yates, age 73, Johnson City, TN., and he was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The Chevrolet Camaro was driven by Ethan Morelock, age 23, Johnson City, TN., who was uninjured. A passenger in the Chevrolet Camaro, Whitney Martin, age 23, Jonesborough, TN. was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center Hospital where she died of injuries sustained in the crash.

The investigation is being conducted by the Johnson City Police Department Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team.