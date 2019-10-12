1 person dead after apartment fire in Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – One person is dead after an apartment fire in Morristown Friday night according to the Morristown Fire Marshal.

The apartment fire occurred on the 2500 block of Mall Road at College Park Apartments.

When firefighters arrived to the scene, they saw one apartment in a four apartment cluster on fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, and found a woman dead in the apartment. They attempted to revive the victim but were unsuccessful.

This investigation is ongoing but no foul play is suspected.