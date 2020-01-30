$1 million Virginia Lottery ticket bought in Bristol, VA

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – You may want to double-check your lottery tickets!

According to the Virginia Lottery, a Powerball ticket worth $1 million was purchased in Bristol, Virginia at the Kroger at 31 Midway Street.

The winning numbers were 9-12-15-31-60, and the Virginia Lottery says the Powerball number was 2.

The ticket missed the Powerball number but matched the first five.

The Virginia Lottery advises whoever won to sign the back of the ticket immediately and contact the Virginia Lottery to claim the prize.

The Kroger store that sold the ticket will receive a $10,000 bonus.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize.