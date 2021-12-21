$1 million state grant to help prep two Washington County Industrial Park sites

A $1 million grant will help open an additional 37 acres of land at Washington County Industrial Park.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County’s industrial park, which has landed two major manufacturers in the past 30 months, is getting a $1 million site preparation grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (ECD).

The $1.4 million project — the county’s providing $444,500 of matching funds — comes as the park had optioned the last of its developable land. Sung Woo, a tier one auto industry supplier that announced it was coming to the park this summer, has an option on an additional 25 acres.

“We have no inventory,” Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership Vice President Alicia Summers told News Channel 11 Tuesday.

That will change with grading, an access road, wetlands mitigation, stormwater detention and the placement of two building pads on 37 acres the county bought several years ago to expand the park.

Since 2019, German industrial fan manufacturer ebm Papst and South Korea-based Sung Woo have begun long-term projects. Papst is creating up to 200 jobs and investing close to $40 million, while Sung Woo will invest more than $140 million and also create up to 200 jobs.

State Sen. Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City) represents a district that includes Washington County and released the following statement Tuesday.

“This grant is a large investment in our community that will help attract more jobs and opportunities for our citizens,” Crowe said. “I thank Governor Lee and the Department of Economic and Community Development for seeing the potential this project will have on Washington County and appreciate the hard work of our local officials in helping secure these funds.”

ECD announced a total of 12 site development grants Tuesday totaling more than $8 million. Washington County’s and four others were the largest at $1 million each.

“The Site Development Grants program is essential to our Tennessee communities as it not only helps to create shovel-ready sites but serves as a catalyst for achieving the ultimate goal of Select Tennessee site certification,” ECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe said. “We look forward to the seeing the communities’ successes that follow this latest round of awards.”