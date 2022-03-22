LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Frontier Health announced that it partnered with Planning District One Behavioral Health Services (PD1) to make additional mental health services available to students and families in the Lee County Public Schools system.

The grant includes $936,317 to be distributed throughout the next three and a half years to provide outpatient therapists specializing in individual, group and family therapy. The funding will make one case manager available to oversee services available for alternative school students as well.

Additional services provided by the funding include home visits, consultation to school personnel and care coordination with other providers. The Commonwealth of Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services selected Frontier Health and PD1 to receive the grant, which stems from the School Based Mental Health Services award, according to a release. The award could serve an estimated 856 students in six schools.

“Lee County Public Schools is thankful for the opportunity to partner with Frontier Health as a grant recipient of The Commonwealth of Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services to provide school-based mental health services for our student population,” said Brian Dean, Division Superintendent of the school system. “Lee County Public Schools acknowledges the importance of social and emotional learning, as well as identifies the need to ensure that all students have access to mental health services.

“This partnership will greatly promote and provide awareness to mental health treatment options, as this is an increasingly growing necessity nationwide.”