1 killed in head-on crash in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say one person was killed in a head-on crash Tuesday in Johnson City.

The Johnson City Police Department says that around 3:46 p.m., a Nissan Altima was traveling north on Suncrest Drive near Gray Commons Court when it crossed into the southbound lane and into the path of a Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver of the Nissan died at the scene while the driver of the Chevrolet and a passenger were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The name of the person killed has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation by the police department’s Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team.