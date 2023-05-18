LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A passenger was killed when a tree “unexpectedly fell” on a vehicle in Lee County, the Virginia State Police (VSP) report.

According to a release from the VSP, the crash occurred on Thursday, May 11 on Route 641. Around 6:35 p.m., police report a 2007 Toyota Tacoma was heading east on the state route.

The crash occurred when “a tree unexpectedly fell across the cab of the vehicle,” according to the VSP. The driver of the Toyota was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The passenger in the vehicle, identified as Hustler Woodard, 34, of Pennington Gap, died at the scene.

No charges have been filed in the crash.