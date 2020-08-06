One seriously injured, suspect arrested in Lee County shooting

JONESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) — Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Virginia State Police says it happened after 5 p.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 100 block of Sugar Maple Drive in Jonesville.

According to VSP, a man who had been shot was flown to Bristol Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was located “a short distance” away and was taken into custody, according to VSP.

Police have not released the name of the suspect or victim.

VSP says the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.