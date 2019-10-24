1 injured in Russell County structure fire

CEDAR BLUFF, Va. (WJHL) — Emergency officials say one person was injured in a Wednesday evening structure fire.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Sugar Run Road in Cedar Bluff.

The Russell County Emergency Management Agency says a family was filling a kerosene heater when it caught fire, injuring one person.

The fire then spread through the home, causing “major damage.”

Several agencies, including the EMA, American Red Cross Mountain Empire Chapter, The Christian Center, and Russell County Salvation Army are helping the family.

For the latest news, weather, and sports alerts right at your fingertips, download the free WJHL News app! Available from Google Play and the App Store.