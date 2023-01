BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A house fire sent one person to the hospital on Monday.

At 12:23 p.m. Bristol, Tennessee firefighters responded to a fire at 931 Hill Street, where they found a house fully involved.

Chief Mike Carrier says one person was transported to a local hospital.

According to Carrier, the house was a total loss and there has been no determination made in regard to the cause of the fire.

Fire crews were still on the scene to extinguish hot spots as of 2:45 p.m.