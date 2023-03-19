HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was injured following a wreck that closed the Northbound lane of Highway 19E in Hampton Sunday morning, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

A preliminary crash report from the THP said a Dodge Ram had broken down on 19E Northbound and moved partially out of the roadway when a tractor-trailer struck the back of the pickup while the driver was under the hood attempting to work on the vehicle.

The driver of the pickup truck was reportedly thrown into the median of the roadway, according to the report.

The pickup truck reportedly had its emergency lights activated, but “roadway evidence” indicated that the tractor-trailer did not apply the brakes until the collision, according to the THP report.

The report said that the tractor-trailer “stopped 347 feet later”, and the Dodge continued onto private property after being struck.

While the THP report states that the driver of the pickup was injured, the extent of his injuries was not specified.

According to the report, the driver of the tractor-trailer was charged with failure to exercise due care.