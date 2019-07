BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Bristol, Virginia officials are continuing to investigate a crash from Sunday morning after a car crashed into a home.

The crash happened near Randolph Street in Bristol after 11 a.m.

One woman was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Investigators say preliminary information shows the cause to be medically-related, but updates will be issued at a later time this evening

