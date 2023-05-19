KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A suspect has been taken into custody after a standoff in East Knoxville following a shooting that left a Johnson City woman dead.

Knoxville Police Department responded to the 3200 block of Wilderness Road before 6 p.m. where the suspect barricaded themselves inside a home. The victim, identified as Chickenia Livingston, 48, of Johnson City, was found in the backyard of the home with a gunshot wound.

Knoxville Police said the woman was pronounced dead after being taken from the scene.

There were numerous officers at the scene, including Crisis Negotiators and Special Operations Squad personnel.

According to the Knoxville Police, the shooting did not appear to have been a random act. They posted an update around 8 p.m. stating that the incident may have stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Knoxville Police on the scene of a shooting in the 3200 block of Wilderness Road. (WATE)

(WATE)

(WATE)

(WATE)

Knoxville Police on the scene of a shooting in the 3200 block of Wilderness Road. (KPD)

Knoxville Police said in the news release that the Crisis Negotiators were able to establish rapport and maintain communication with the suspect.

Around 8:55 p.m., they tweeted, “The suspect voluntarily exited the home and was safely taken into custody.”

The suspect has been identified as 76-year-old John Deloach. Detectives with the Knoxville Police Department Homicide Unit obtained a warrant to charge him with first-degree murder.

WATE was on the scene where officers can be seen blocking off traffic. Knoxville Police said there was no active threat to the community during the situation.