ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Elizabethton Police Chief Jason Shaw said an incident on Oakmont Drive overnight left a man dead.

Authorities say a person was found with a gunshot wound around 12:03 a.m. and was pronounced dead.

“Basically, what we know [is that] officers received a call of a suspicious vehicle on Oakmont…shortly after midnight,” Shaw said. “Officers were responding to the area when they received multiple calls of shots fired. Upon arriving on scene, they found two motor vehicles on Oakmont that had been involved in a collision

A News Channel 11 crew is at the scene on the corner of Milligan Highway and reports sights of a crash involving two vehicles on Oakmont.

The Elizabethton Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and Elizabethton Fire Department are at the scene. Officials say there is no danger to the public.

