WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — One person is dead and another received non-life-threatening injuries following a reported Monday morning crash in Washington County, Virginia.

A statement from the Virginia State Police (VSP) reports the crash occurred at 7:46 a.m. in the 14800 block of Old Jonesboro Road near King Mill Pike. A car and a pickup truck collided, which caused the car to catch fire, according to the VSP.

A responding trooper was reportedly able to use a water hose from a nearby construction site to extinguish the flames, the statement said.

VSP said there is one confirmed fatality and another person was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The VSP Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting in the investigation, which is ongoing, according to the statement.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.