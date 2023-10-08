BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person has died and another was injured as a result of what the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) is calling a negligent discharge of a firearm.

A release from the BTPD said the incident took place Saturday night at around 11:03 p.m. in a campground on Volunteer Parkway. Responding officers found two male victims with gunshot wounds at the campground, the release said.

One of the men was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot to the hand, and the other was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries, the BTPD said.

The release states, “Initial investigation led investigators to believe that this was a negligent discharge of a firearm. This was an isolated incident.” No details on charges filed, if any, have yet been provided.

The BTPD said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when it’s available.