WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) – A person is dead after a tractor-trailer crash on US-23, police say.

According to Weber City Police Chief Donald Harding III, an incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday in which a tractor-trailer struck a pedestrian near a gas station in the 400 block of US-23. Harding said the pedestrian died after the impact.

Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating the incident, Harding said, and News Channel 11 has reached out to request additional details surrounding the crash.