JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person is dead after a reported suicide at the George Jaynes Justice Center in Jonesborough, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the suicide occurred Wednesday in the parking lot of the justice center.

The justice center was briefly placed on a lockdown, which was no longer in place as of 2:30 p.m.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has taken over the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the TBI for more information.