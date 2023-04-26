JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was killed in a fire in Johnson City on Saturday night.

According to a city spokesperson, the Johnson City Fire Department was called to a fire in the 300 block of W Main Street just before 11 p.m. A fire in an apartment in the building was reportedly extinguished after firefighters arrived.

One person was found dead inside the apartment. The deceased was the only resident of the apartment, according to the city.

The building houses a second apartment that was not damaged, and the city reported no one was in the second apartment when the fire occurred.

The identity of the deceased has not been released. An investigation into the fire remains ongoing as of Wednesday, and further details are expected at its conclusion.