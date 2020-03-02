1.9-magnitude earthquake recorded in Hawkins County late Friday

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A small earthquake was recorded near Surgoinsville on Friday night.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the 1.9-magnitude earthquake occurred about 3.7 miles northeast of Surgoinsville.

USGS reports the earthquake occurred at 4:14 UTC on Saturday, meaning it happened at 11:14 p.m. on Friday since UTC time is five hours ahead of Eastern time.

The earthquake had a depth of 21.68 miles, according to USGS.

USGS recorded the earthquake was centered on Hords Bend between the Holston River and Highway 11W, about halfway between Surgoinsville and Church Hill.

For more information on the earthquake and to track the latest recorded earthquakes, click here.