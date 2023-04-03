WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Wise County’s newest industrial park could be growing by 200 acres.

County officials announced the awarding of two grants totaling $1.75 million in funding to develop the Elam Farm property at the Wise County Lonesome Pine Regional Business and Technology Park.

A media release from the county stated the funds will be used to complete basic site preparation earthwork, stormwater management controls, clearing and grubbing, seeding, erosion and sediment control and other related construction activities that will deliver 65 acres of the Elam Farm property to a pad-ready status desired by economic development prospects. That work will prepare the site for industrial use.

The county received a $750,000 grant from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and an additional $1 million grant from the federal Community Project Fund’s Economic Development Partnership.