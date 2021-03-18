$1.6 million awarded to Sullivan Co. non-profits in grants to assist homeless efforts

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Non-profit organizations in Sullivan County have been awarded more than a million dollars in Emergency Solution Grants.

According to a release from the office of State Representative John Crawford (R-Kingsport), the $1.6 million in ESG grants will help non-profits provide for the homeless population in Sullivan County.

“The ESG program is designed to identify sheltered and unsheltered homeless persons, as well as those at risk of homelessness, and provide the services necessary to help those persons regain stability quickly in permanent housing after experiencing a housing crisis and/or homelessness,” the release reads.

The funds were made possible through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act following an application process.

“The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have been felt by some of our most vulnerable citizens in Sullivan County,” Crawford said in the release. “These grants will make an incredible difference in the lives of our neighbors, and I am grateful for the work these organizations do to provide shelter and other vital resources to many in our community.”

The release provided the following breakdown of funds for Sullivan County non-profits:

Family Promise of Bristol – $529,166

Family Promise of Greater Kingsport – $150,000

Greater Kingsport Alliance for Development – $300,000

Abuse Alternative, Inc. – $659,560

