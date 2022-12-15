KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a construction bid to build the Kingsport Pump Track.

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the board awarded the construction bid to GRC Construction. The company’s bid was nearly $1.3 million, according to a release from the city.

City officials state that the pump track will be built adjacent to the Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park in the Brickyard Complex. Work is expected to start early in 2023, and officials anticipate it will be open sometime in the third quarter of 2023.

GRC will not just build the asphalt pump track; the release states that the company will also add onto the existing paver plaza, construct new seating for the skate park, build new shade structures and add more parking and outdoor lighting.

Pump tracks are designed to allow bikers and skaters to zip along the path without pedaling. The Kingsport Pump Track was designed by the American Ramp Company.

“Kingsport’s pump track will be a great compliment to the skate park and expand our recreational offerings, making us a more attractive destination for outdoor activities,” said Kitty Frazier, manager of the city’s parks and recreation department, in the release.