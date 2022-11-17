BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Speedway Children’s Charities presented grants to child-focused organizations in the area at the Night of Smiles event on Thursday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Damon Johnson, Executive Director of LXI Youth Center, the program that received the $50,000 Jeff Byrd Grant, said the grant means a lot to them.

“Now we get to put a playground area along with our basketball court and it’s going to make the area function for single moms, for people who can’t get out of their community, that they could walk right to our to our place and have a good place to be with their kids and their families,” said Johnson.

The Speedway Children’s Charities Bristol Chapter began in 1996 and has since distributed almost 14 million dollars around the area. Leaders raise money through events at NASCAR races, auctions and various sports tournaments.