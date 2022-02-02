Local YMCAs, YWCA collecting dresses for annual prom dress sale

KINGSPORT AND UNICOI COUNTY YMCA’S PARTNER WITH THE YWCA TO COLLECT PROM DRESSES FOR ANNUAL SALE

Tri-Cities, Tenn. (WJHL) — Throughout the month of February, the Greater YMCA of Kingsport and Unicoi County Family YMCA are teaming up with the YWCA of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia for its annual prom dress drive and sale.

The organizations are collecting gently used and new dresses, shoes, purses, jewelry, and other accessories for a prom dress sale next month.

No matter their income, the organizations want teens to feel like the belle of the ball when it comes to prom night, but formal wear can get expensive. The gowns collected will be sold for $25 each. Scholarships are also available for people who need a bigger discount.

Organizers said its incredible to see the support from the community for the drive.

“2020 we collected over 200 dresses, and we had everything that you could imagine,” said Lauren Owen, Member Impact Director Greater Kingsport YMCA. “I was fortunate enough to be able to bring all of the dresses that we collected to the facility. It was incredible. They had 1000s of dresses out there, something for everyone.”

They are accepting all sizes, but are in particular need of gowns sized 14-28.

Owen said the event is one of her favorite opportunities to give back to the community.

“Everyone loves it,” said Owen. “The girls that walk in there get a glow on their face and their eyes light up because it’s something that they get to do and they get any choice that they want of dresses really cool.”

The sale will be held from March 10 – 12 at the YWCA of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia located at 106 State Street, Bristol, TN 37620.

When it comes time for the sale, they ask you to wear lightweight clothing to try the dresses on over because there won’t be dressing rooms on site.

For more information on sale times and donation requirements, click here.