Local United Way branches teaming up to raise money for ‘Giving Tuesday Now’

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The United Way is on a mission to raise $1.9 million towards its regional relief fund. It’s all being made possible through the teaming up of seven local United Way branches spread across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia

Money from the regional relief fund will help the non-profits that have been working to help those impacted by COVID-19.

Officials with The United Way of Southwest Virginia, say they’re always searching to meet the needs of the community and right now the need is greater than ever.

Through the regional relief fund, they hope to help with food insecurities, homelessness, and childcare for essential workers. The United Way of SWVA even has a team dedicated to childhood success and right now they’re helping area daycares keep their doors open.

“It’s our role to work with the providers one on one to first hear about their needs and see what they are in need of in terms of supplies and in terms of communications but one thing that we’ve really been focused on right now is to help them find funding,” said Childhood Success Team member, Carolyn Koesters.

With over 100 childcare facilities open prior to the pandemic, they find themselves working closely with the 40 that remain serving the community, but just because they’re open now, doesn’t mean they always will be.

“A lot of centers are also losing employees during this time, so on top of needing to supply more kid care for essential workers, they are then losing the staff cover as well,” said Childhood Success Team member, Whitney Caton.

Through funding from the regional relief fund, the childhood success team along with other area groups and non-profits can continue to serve those in need during this trying time.

“Whether it’s $5 of $500, every bit of that goes collaboratively to a larger pool that is then put together to really make sure that folks in our community have that support system along with resources during this difficult time of need,” said President & CEO of United Way SWVA, Travis Staton.

For those essential workers relying on child care facilities, it could mean the difference in going to work or having to stay home. “If they don’t have someone to watch their kids that they can trust in a quality center, they will not be able to go to work. So the entire structure falls,” said Caton.

If you’re interested in donating, click here.