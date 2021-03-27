Local Tri-Cities boy finally meets his therapy dog Douglas

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thomas Simerly was finally able to meet his four-legged helper and introduce him to the family.

Douglas, the therapy dog, arrived with his trainers from Highlands Canines, based in North Carolina after a much anticipated arrival by Thomas and his grateful family.

The dog has been in training over the past year to assist Thomas with his Autism and learning the ropes of what it takes to be the best therapy dog for his new owners.

Upon arrival of his new friend, the trainers will stay a total of four days to assist, teach, and adjust both the family and the new addition to their lives.

“It’s been trying, we’ve learned a lot so far, and still learning,” Les Simerly, Thomas’s father said. “We have a couple more days left but it’s definitely easy and the trainers are helping us well and Douglas is amazing.”

With monetary help from several people and businesses in the community, the Simerly’s finally met their new helper with open arms and say they have found a forever friend with Douglas.