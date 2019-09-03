Local TN legislators present $25,000 check to Johnson County Robotics

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two Tennessee legislators presented a check for $25,000 to the Johnson County Robotics program on Tuesday.

Representative Timothy Hill (R-Blountville) and Senator Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol) presented the check to Johnson County Robotics students and educators of the program.

The presentation took place at Johnson County Middle School at 10 a.m.

The money is part of a 2019-2020 budget, and it will be used to support the growing and competitive robotics program in the county.